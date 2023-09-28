News & Insights

DAX Slides Ahead Of Inflation Data

September 28, 2023

(RTTNews) - German stocks were slightly lower on Thursday as investors awaited inflation data later in the day for direction.

Analysts expect German consumer price inflation to decline to an annual 4.6 percent in September from 6.1 percent in August.

Earlier in the day, regional data confirmed softening price pressures in the country. The benchmark DAX was down 55 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,162 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

Heavyweight banks traded lower, with Commerzbank falling over 1 percent and Deutsche Bank losing half a percent.

Automaker Renault dropped half a percent. Media reports indicate that EV makers such as Tesla could fall under Europe's subsidy probe into China.

Wind turbine maker Nordex SE rose 0.6 percent after receiving two contracts to supply and install 20 wind turbines with a capacity of 135 MW from the Delta4000 series for two projects in Italy.

