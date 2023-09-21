News & Insights

Markets

DAX Slides Ahead Of Central Bank Announcements

September 21, 2023 — 04:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Thursday as investors reacted to the Fed's hawkish stance on interest rates and awaited rate decisions from the Swiss National Bank, Riksbank, Norges Bank and Bank of England.

The benchmark DAX was down 108 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,673 after climbing 0.8 percent the previous day.

In corporate news, Delivery Hero SE rose half a percent after the online food delivery company confirmed negotiations regarding a potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected Southeast Asia markets.

GEA Group was down 0.6 percent. The technology provider for food and other industries has appointed Bernd Brinker as interim Chief Financial Officer with effect from October 16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.