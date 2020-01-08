DAX Slides After Iran's Attack On US Forces

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Wednesday after the Pentagon confirmed that Iran fired a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

The U.S. military bases at Al-Assad and Irbil in Iraq had been hit by the drone strike. The attack, in retaliation for the U.S. airstrike last week that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, has raised fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

The benchmark DAX was down 0.6 percent at 13,145 after gaining 0.8 percent the previous day.

Deutsche EuroShop AG shares slumped as much as 7 percent. The real estate investment company said it anticipates a negative pre-tax valuation result for 2019 of about 123.0 million euros from unrealized and non-cash changes in the market values of the investment properties and costs in connection with capital expenditures in relation to the center portfolio. It was previously expected to be negative 58.3 million euros.

In economic releases, Germany's factory orders decreased unexpectedly in November, figures from Destatis revealed.

New orders in manufacturing fell 1.3 percent, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent. Orders had increased by a revised 0.2 percent in October.

On a yearly basis, factory orders plunged 6.5 percent after easing 5.6 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast an annual decrease of 4.7 percent.

