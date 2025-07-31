DAX Sheds Early Gains, Down Marginally

(RTTNews) - The German stock market has pared early gains and is marginally down an hour past noon on Thursday, as investors continue to react to earnings news, the latest batch of regional economic data, and the developments on the trade front.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve left the interest rate unchanged as widely expected. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's cautious tone, citing a strong labor market, high inflation and slowing growth, has somewhat ruled out a rate cut in September as well.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports, but excluded copper from a planned 50% tariff.

The benchmark DAX was down 31.21 points or 0.13% at 24,241.44 a little while ago. The index had advanced to 24,433.66 earlier in the session. -31.22(-0.13%

Symrise is up 2.75%. Porsche is gaining about 2.1% and Siemens Energy is up 1.5%. Heidelberg Materials, Commerzbank and SAP are rising by about 1.3%.

German defense electronics maker Hensoldt rallied nearly 4% as it reported solid revenue growth and a record order backlog in its H1 2025 results. However, the stock pared some gains subsequently, and was up by about 1.5% a little while ago.

Siemens Healthineers is declining nearly 2.5% and Adidas is down 2.3%. Zalando and Bayer are down 2% and 1.7%, respectively.

Infineon Technologies is down 1.3%, while RWE, BASF, Deutsche Post and Fresenius Medical Care are lower by 0.7 to 1%. Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Deutsche Telekom, Sartorius and Brenntag are also weak.

On the economic front, data from Destatis showed Germany's import prices fell by 1.4% year-on-year in June, following a 1.1% decline in May, falling for the third consecutive month. On a monthly basis, import prices were unchanged, following a 0.7% drop in May.

Germany's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 6.3% in June, coming in below a 6.4% forecast, but still remained at the highest level in nearly five years.

Germamy's flash inflation data for July is due later in the day. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease slightly to 1.9% from 2% in June.

