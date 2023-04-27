DAX Set for another Bearish Open with US GDP and Earnings in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bearish Wednesday session for the DAX, which fell by 0.48% to end the day at 15,796. Significantly, the DAX ended the session at sub-15,800 for the first time in five sessions.

Better-than-expected euro area economic indicators failed to deliver support, with banking sector jitters and fears of a US economic recession weighing on investor sentiment.

First Republic Bank (FRC) tumbled by 29.8% on Wednesday, with no light at the end of the tunnel for the beleaguered bank.

US economic indicators added to the bearish mood, fueling recession fears following the disappointing consumer confidence and manufacturing sector stats from earlier in the week.

However, better-than-expected earnings from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), cushioned the downside.

On Wednesday, the NASDAQ Composite Index rose by 0.47%, while the Dow Jones and S&P 500 saw losses of 0.68% and 0.38%, respectively.

US Economic Indicators Overshadow Euro Area Stats

Euro area consumer confidence drew interest midweek, with the stats providing early support. The German GfK Consumer Climate Indicator for May increased from -29.3 to -25.7 versus a forecasted -27.9.

French consumer confidence also improved, with the consumer confidence index up from 82 to 83 versus a forecasted 81.

However, US economic indicators delivered another recession signal, with Goods Orders Non-Defense Ex-Air falling by 0.4% in March, following a 0.7% decline in February.

The markets responded to the latest US stats. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike fell from 75.8% to 71.4% over 24 hours and from 84.5% one week earlier.

While the Fed remains in the blackout period until after the interest rate decision, ECB member commentary also drew interest. On Wednesday, ECB Executive Board member Luis de Guindos had this to say,

“Growth in the first quarter of the year, according to leading indicators, is going to be possible. This is good news because only in December last year, our baseline was that we could have a technical recession. This is not going to take place.”

Avoiding a technical recession would support an ECB committed to bringing inflation to target.

The Market Movers

It was a mixed day for the auto sector. BMW and Porsche saw losses of 0.43% and 0.44%, respectively, with Continental falling by 0.31%.

Mercedes-Benz Group and Volkswagen saw modest gains of 0.43% and 0.40%, respectively.

It was also a mixed session for the banks. Commerzbank slipped by 0.10%, while Deutsche Bank ended the day up 0.42%.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

It is a relatively quiet day ahead on the euro area economic calendar. Italian business and consumer sentiment figures will be in focus ahead of euro area economic sentiment numbers.

However, we expect investors to brush aside the stats, with corporate earnings and US economic indicators in focus.

This morning, Deutsche Bank beat forecasts with an eleventh consecutive quarter in profit.

With investors focused on inflation and central banks, ECB member chatter will move the dial. ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta is on the calendar to speak today.

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. Q1 GDP and the weekly jobless claims figures will be in focus.

While bets of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike have eased, the markets expect a May hike. Softer-than-expected GDP numbers and a spike in jobless claims could test the theory.

However, there is no Fed commentary to influence market sentiment. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday.

Away from theeconomic calendar US corporate earnings will also influence market risk sentiment. Big names on the US earnings calendar include Amazon.com (AMZN), Mastercard (MA), Intel (INTC), and Caterpillar (CAT).

DAX Technical Indicators

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 15,850 S1 15,718 R2 15,904 S2 15,640 R3 16,036 S3 15,508

The DAX has to avoid the 15,772 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 15,850. A move through the Wednesday high of 15,826 would send a bullish signal. However, the DAX would need US economic indicators, corporate earnings, and central bank commentary to support a breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 15,904. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 16,036.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 15,718 into play. However, barring a flight to safety, the DAX should avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 15,640. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 15,508.

DAX 270423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The DAX sits above the 50-day EMA (15,711). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above S1 (15,718) and the 50-day EMA (15,711) would support a breakout from R1 (15,850) to give the bulls a run at R2 (15,904) and 16,000. However, a risk-off event would deliver a fall through S1 (15,718) and the 50-day EMA (15,711) to bring S2 (15,640) into view. A fall through the 50-day (15,711) would send a bearish signal.

The DAX Futures Sees Red

DAX 270423 4 Hourly Chart

Looking at the futures markets, DAX was down 36 points, while the NASDAQ mini was up by 81.5. The Dow mini rose by 45.

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.