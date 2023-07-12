DAX Set for a Testy Session with the ECB and US CPI Report in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

It was a bullish Tuesday for the DAX, gaining 0.75% to end the day at 15,790.

China stimulus chatter provided support, while German and Eurozone economic indicators capped the upside.

However, it is a testy day ahead, with the all-important US CPI Report in focus.

It was a bullish Tuesday session for the DAX, which gained 0.75%. Following a 0.45% rise on Monday, the DAX ended the day at 15,790. Significantly, the DAX fell short of the 16,000 handle for the fifth consecutive session.

News of more stimulus from Beijing supported riskier assets through the Asian session, with the DAX the beneficiary of a bullish session for the Hang Seng Index and the ASX 200. Beijing extended real estate-related policies until 2024 to support the sector. The latest policy moves raised hopes of more significant stimulus to support the broader economy.

However, euro area economic indicators disappointed, with economic sentiment toward the German and Eurozone economies waning in July.

There were no US economic indicators to consider later in the session, leaving market-friendly Fed speeches from Monday to resonate.

However, investors held out from a material shift in sentiment toward a September policy move ahead of the US CPI Report out today.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July Fed rate hike was 92.4% versus 93.0% on Monday. Significantly, the chances of the Fed lifting rates to 5.75% in September stood at 24.0%, up from 22.3% on Monday.

The NASDAQ Composite Index found further support on Tuesday, gaining 0.55%, with the Dow and the S&P 500 rising by 0.93% and 0.67%, respectively.

Economic Sentiment Figures Limit the Upside

DAX 120723 Daily Chart

It was a busier Tuesday session. ZEW Economic Sentiment figures for Germany and the Eurozone drew interest, while finalized German inflation numbers had no impact.

German ZEW Economic Sentiment Indicator numbers for July disappointed, with the indicator declining from -8.5 to -14.7. Economists forecast a fall to -10.5. Analysts reportedly attributed the decline to rising interest rates and weak overseas demand weighing on trade terms.

Things were no better for the Eurozone, with the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Indicator falling from -10.0 to -12.2. Economists forecast a modest decline to -10.2.

Finalized German inflation numbers were unchanged from prelim, with Germany’s annual inflation rate accelerating from 6.1% to 6.4% in June.

There were no US economic indicators to draw interest later in the session.

The Market Movers

It was a mixed Tuesday session for the auto sector. BMW fell by 0.93% to buck the trend. However, Porsche and Continental AG saw gains of 1.03% and 1.54%, respectively. Mercedes-Benz Group and Volkswagen also found support, rising by 0.65% and 0.57%, respectively.

Second-quarter sales figures for Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Truck profit and revenue projections drove the demand for auto stocks.

It was a bullish session for the banks. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank ended the day up 3.67% and 0.54%, respectively, ahead of US bank earnings later this week. Investors expect higher interest rates to deliver a pickup in bank earnings.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

It is a quieter day on the European economic calendar. Finalized inflation numbers from Spain should not influence the DAX, with the numbers unlikely to affect the ECB’s monetary policy outlook.

However, ECB commentary will draw interest later in the day. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane is on the calendar to speak. With the markets expecting a July move, ECB references to the September monetary policy meeting will influence.

While ECB Chief Economist Lane will draw interest, Lane may play second fiddle to the US economic calendar.

It is a big day on the US economic calendar. The US CPI Report will be in focus this afternoon. Sticky inflation would fuel bets on a September interest rate hike. Less hawkish Fed commentary provided much-needed support to the DAX ahead of today’s US inflation report. Economists forecast the US annual inflation rate to soften from 4.0% to 3.1%.

However, beyond the CPI Report, investors should continue to monitor Fed chatter. FOMC Members Neil Kashkari and Raphael Bostic speak after the CPI Report.

DAX Technical Indicators

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bearish signals. The DAX sat below the 50-day (15,883) and 200-day (15,824) EMAs, signaling bearish momentum over the near and longer term. Significantly, the 50-day EMA closed in on the 200-day EMA, sending bearish signals and bringing the upper level of the 15,530 – 15,490 support band into view.

A DAX move through the lower level of the 15,785 – 15,845 resistance band would bring the 200-day EMA (15,824) and the upper level of the resistance band into play. However, central bank chatter and the US CPI Report should support a bullish session.

Failure to move through the lower level of the 15,785 – 15,845 resistance band would leave the upper level of the 15,530 – 15,490 support band in view.

The 14-4H RSI sits at 48.14, sending moderately bearish signals and supporting a pullback to target the upper level of the 15,530 – 15,490 support band.

DAX 120723 Daily Chart

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.