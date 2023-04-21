DAX Set for a Cautious Open with Private Sector PMIs in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bearish Thursday session. The DAX fell by 0.62% to end the day at 15,796. Significantly, the DAX fell short of the 15,900 handle for the first time in three sessions.

US corporate earnings and US economic indicators sent the DAX into negative territory on Thursday. The DAX kicked off the session with a sharp pullback, with Tesla’s (TSLA) earnings sending autos deep into the red.

UK and euro area inflation figures from Wednesday continued to resonate, with investors fretting over the impact of more hawkish monetary policy moves on the global economy.

German PPI and Euro Area Trade Data Provide Support

Economic indicators from the euro area were DAX-friendly. A larger-than-expected fall in the German Producer Price Index and a sharp recovery in euro area trade terms provided early support.

The German Producer Price Index slid by 2.6% in March versus a forecasted 0.5% decline. In February, the Index declined by 0.3%. Despite the monthly fall, producer prices of industrial products were up 7.5% compared with March 2022.

Euro area trade data also impressed, with the trade balance surging from a €30.6 billion deficit to a €4.6 billion surplus. Economists forecast a narrowing of the trade deficit to €22.3 billion.

Later in the day, the ECB monetary policy meeting minutes had a limited impact on the DAX, with investor focus shifting to the US economy.

However, an unexpected Philly Fed Manufacturing Index slide and rise in US jobless claims sounded the recessionary alarm bells. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index fell from -23.2 to -31.3 versus a forecasted -19.2. Initial jobless claims increased from 240k to 245k.

According to the FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike fell from 83.3% to 82.1% over 24 hours versus 67.0% one week ago.

The Market Movers

It was a bearish Thursday for the auto sector. Continental and Porsche slid by 4.14% and 4.20%, respectively, with BMW ending the day with a 3.62% loss.

Mercedes-Benz Group and Volkswagen saw losses of 3.37% and 3.09%, respectively.

It was also a bearish session for the banks. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank fell by 0.51% and 0.93%, respectively.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

It is a busy day ahead on the economic calendar.

French, German, and Eurozone services and manufacturing PMI figures will be in focus. Following the latest round of inflation numbers, investors will likely look beyond the headline numbers, with input and output prices and new orders likely focal points.

We also expect increased market sensitivity to the PMI surveys. US economic indicators fueled recessionary fears on Thursday. Weaker-than-expected PMIs from the euro area would weigh on the EUR/USD.

Economists forecast Germany’s manufacturing PMI to rise from 44.7 to 45.7, with the Eurozone manufacturing PMI expected to increase from 47.3 to 48.0. Economists expect the service sector PMI to slip from 55.0 to 54.5.

With private sector PMIs in the spotlight, investors should monitor ECB commentary today. ECB Executive Board members Frank Elderson and Luis de Guindos are on the calendar to deliver speeches today.

It is also a busier day on the US economic calendar. Flash private sector PMI numbers for April will be in focus.

After disappointing Philly Fed Manufacturing Index numbers from Thursday, weak PMIs would also sound the recession bells. While the headline figures will draw interest, investors should consider the sub-components, including new orders, employment, and prices.

However, FOMC member commentary will also influence.

DAX Technical Indicators

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 15,875 S3 15,726 R2 15,953 S2 15,655 R3 16,102 S1 15,506

The DAX has to move through the 15,804 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 15,875 and the Thursday high of 15,883. A return to 15,850 would send a bullish signal. However, the DAX would need euro area stats and central bank commentary to support a pre-US session breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $15,953 and resistance at $16,000. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 16,102.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at 15,726 in play. However, barring a flight to safety, the DAX should avoid sub-$15,700 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 15,655. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 15,506.

DAX 210423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The DAX sits above the 50-day EMA (15,637). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA (15,637) would support a breakout from R1 (15,875) to give the bulls a run at R2 (15,953) and 16,000. However, a risk-off event would deliver a fall through S1 (15,726) to bring S2 (15,655) and the 50-day EMA (15,637) into view. A fall through the 50-day (15,637) would signal a near-term bullish trend reversal.

The DAX Futures Sees Green

DAX 210423 4 Hourly Chart

Looking at the futures markets, DAX was up 1 point, with the NASDAQ mini rising by 17.5. The Dow mini was down by 10.

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

