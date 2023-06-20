DAX Set for a Bullish Open with Fed Chair Powell in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bearish start to the week for the DAX, falling 0.96%. Reversing a 0.42% gain from Friday, the DAX ended the day at 16,201. Significantly, the DAX saw red for the second time in six sessions.

Recessionary jitters resurfaced on Monday, with economic indicators from Germany and China flashing red in recent weeks. Beijing held back from delivering a much-needed stimulus package to boost the Chinese economy, which added to the bearish mood.

There were no economic indicators from the euro area or the US for investors to consider ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony today.

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane failed to provide support despite watering down expectations of a September ECB interest rate hike. While acknowledging the ECB will likely raise rates in July, the ECB Chief Economist said it was too early to talk about a September move that will be data-dependent.

The Market Movers

It was a mixed day for the auto sector. Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Group ended the day with losses of 0.81% and 0.74%, respectively. BMW and Continental AG fell by 0.63% and 0.58%, respectively, while Porsche gained 0.45%.

It was a bearish session for the banks. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank saw losses of 0.15% and 1.09%, respectively.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

It is a busier Tuesday session. German producer price index numbers are in focus. While softer inflation numbers would support a less hawkish ECB, a slide in the producer price index would also signal weak demand and fan the recessionary flames.

With inflation in focus, investors should track ECB commentary throughout the day. ECB Executive Board members Andrea Enria, Elizabeth McCaul, and Luis de Guindos are on the calendar to speak today.

Earlier today, the PBoC lowered Loan Prime Rates to support the ailing economy. China’s central bank cut the 1-year LPR from 3.65% to 3.55% and the 5-year from 4.3% to 4.2%.

However, investor disappointment to the latest stimulus weighed on riskier assets ahead of the European open.

DAX Technical Indicators

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The DAX sat above the 50-day EMA (15,896). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA (15,896) would support a breakout from R1 (16,272) to give the bulls a run at R2 (16,343). However, a fall through S1 ($16,160) would bring S2 (16,119) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA (15,896) would signal a near-term bullish trend reversal.

DAX 200623 4 Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 16,272 S1 16,160 R2 16,343 S2 16,119 R3 16,455 S3 16,007

The DAX has to move through the 16,231 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 16,272 and the Monday high of 16,302. A return to 16,250 would send a bullish signal. However, the DAX would need Fed Chair Powell to support a breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 16,343. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 16,455.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at 16,160 in play. However, barring a Fed-fueled sell-off, the DAX should avoid sub-16,100. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 16,119 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 16,007.

The DAX Futures Sees Green

DAX 200623 Hourly Chart

Across the futures markets, DAX was up 5 points, while the Dow and NASDAQ were down 125 and 32 points, respectively.

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

