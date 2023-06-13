DAX Set for a Bullish Open on US Inflation and Fed Pause Bets

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bullish start to the week for the DAX. The DAX gained 0.93% on Monday. Reversing a 0.25% loss from Friday, the DAX ended the day at 16,098. Despite the bullish session, the DAX fell short of the May 19 high of 16,332.

Investor jitters over the Fed and ECB monetary policy decisions subsided on Monday. Bets on the Fed pausing in June supported riskier assets, with the markets considering the US CPI Report out later today. Economists forecast the US annual inflation rate to soften from 4.9% to 4.1%.

While 4.1% or softer would cement a Fed pause and reduce the bets on a July move, hotter-than-expected numbers would spook the markets.

There were no euro area or US economic indicators to move the dial.

The Market Movers

It was a bullish day for the auto sector. Volkswagen rallied 2.55% to lead the way, with BMW and Mercedes-Benz Group rising by 1.91% and 1.38%, respectively. Continental ended the day up 1.28%, while Porsche trailed with a modest 0.64% gain.

It was also a bullish session for the banks. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank ended the day with gains of 0.90% and 0.13%, respectively.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

It is a busy day on the European economic calendar. Finalized inflation numbers for Germany and ZEW Economic Sentiment figures for Germany and the Eurozone will draw interest.

The ZEW Economic Sentiment figures should garner more interest, barring upward revisions to the German inflation numbers.

With a busiereconomic calendar investors should monitor ECB commentary throughout the session. ECB Executive Board Member Andrea Enria is on the calendar to speak today.

Eying the USeconomic calendar it is a big day ahead, with the US CPI Report the main report of the week. Sticky inflation would fuel bets on a June Fed interest rate hike and test the buyer appetite for riskier assets. An annual inflation rate below 4% would be a boon for the DAX and the broader equity markets.

There are no FOMC member speeches to consider, with the two-day FOMC meeting starting today.

DAX Technical Indicators

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 16,142 S1 16,038 R2 16,186 S2 15,978 R3 16,290 S3 15,874

The DAX has to avoid the 16,082 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 16,142. A move through the Monday high of 16,126 would send a bullish signal. However, the DAX would need the US CPI Report to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 16,186 and resistance at 16,200. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 16,290.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 16,038 into play. However, barring an inflation-fueled sell-off, the DAX should avoid sub-16,000 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 15,978. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 15,874.

DAX 130623 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The DAX sat above the 50-day EMA (15,966). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA (15,966) would support a breakout from R1 (16,142) to give the bulls a run at R2 (16,186) and 16,200. However, a fall through S1 ($16,038) would bring S2 (15,978) and the 50-day EMA (15,966) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The DAX Futures Sees Green

DAX 130623 4 Hourly Chart

Across the futures markets, DAX was up 117 points, with the Dow and NASDAQ gaining 33 and 60.25 points, respectively.

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

