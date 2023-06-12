DAX Set for a Bullish Open Despite Resurfacing Fed Jitters

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bearish end to a bearish week for the DAX. The DAX fell by 0.25%. Reversing a 0.18% gain from Thursday, the DAX ended the week down 0.63% to 15,950. Notably, the DAX fell short of the 16,000 handle for the first time in six sessions.

A lighteconomic calendarleft investors to consider the Fed and ECB interest rate decisions and forward guidance. Investor bets of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike rose following the Bank of Canada rate hike. A Fed rate hike and a hawkish ECB rate hike would test demand for riskier assets this week.

China Inflation Numbers Weighed on the DAX

It was a quiet European session, with industrial production numbers from Italy drawing interest. Industrial production unexpectedly tumbled 1.9% in April versus a 0.6% decline in March. Economists forecast a 0.1% rise. Industrial production was down 7.2% year-over-year versus a forecasted 4.1% decline. In March, industrial production fell by 3.2%.

There were no US economic indicators to influence the afternoon, leaving the inflation numbers from China to resonate.

Earlier today, inflation numbers from China set the tone. The annual inflation rate rose from 0.1% to 0.2% in May versus a forecasted 0.4%. Inflation remained soft, with consumer prices falling by 0.2%. In April, consumer prices declined by 0.1%.

However, the Producer Price Index garnered more interest, falling by 4.6% year-over-year versus 3.6% in April. Economists forecast the Producer Price Index to decline by a more modest 2.8%.

The Market Movers

It was a mixed day for the auto sector. Porsche gained 1.26% to lead the way, with Continental and Volkswagen rising by 0.35% and 0.41%, respectively. BMW ended the day up 0.11%, while Mercedes-Benz Group fell by 0.55%.

However, it was a bearish session for the banks. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank ended the day with losses of 0.57% and 0.20%, respectively.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

It is a quiet day on the European economic calendar. There are no euro area economic indicators for investors to consider. The lack of stats will leave investors to look toward the US CPI report on Tuesday and the Fed and ECB monetary policy decisions on Wednesday and Thursday.

We expect investor jitters to linger ahead of the US CPI Report that will influence the Fed policy decision and interest rate trajectory.

Eying the USeconomic calendar there are no US economic indicators for investors to respond to.

DAX Technical Indicators

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 15,991 S1 15,917 R2 16,032 S2 15,884 R3 16,106 S3 15,810

The DAX has to move through the 15,958 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 15,991 and the Friday high of 15,999. A return to 19,975 would send a bullish signal. However, the DAX would need the US futures to support an early breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 16,032. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 16,106.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at 15,917 in play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the DAX should avoid sub-15,850. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 15,884 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 15,810.

DAX 120623 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The DAX sat above the 100-day EMA (15,892). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA (15,952) would support a breakout from R1 (15,991) to give the bulls a run at R2 (16,032). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA (15,952) would leave S1 (15,917) and the 100-day EMA (15,892) in view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The DAX Futures Sees Green

DAX 120623 4 Hourly Chart

Across the futures markets, DAX was up 58 points, with the Dow and NASDAQ gaining 1 and 33.5 points, respectively.

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.