DAX Set for a Bearish Open on Hawkish Powell and Growth Jitters

It was a bearish Wednesday session for the DAX, falling 0.55%. Following a 0.55% loss on Tuesday, the DAX ended the day at 16,023. Significantly, the DAX saw red for the third consecutive session.

Concerns over the global economic outlook and a hawkish Fed Chair left the DAX and the broader global equity markets in the red.

Fed Chair Powell Weighed

DAX 220623 Daily Chart

It was a quiet European session. There were no economic indicators for Germany or from the euro area to influence.

The lack of economic indicators left the DAX in the hands of the ECB and, ultimately, Fed Chair Powell. Fed Chair Powell weighed on riskier assets with a hawkish first day of testimony on Capitol Hill. The Fed Chair stuck to the script, expecting two further rate hikes to tame inflation.

However, not all the ducks were aligned, with FOMC member Bostic preferring to hit the proverbial brakes. The mixed signals limited the damage.

The Market Movers

It was a bearish Wednesday session for the auto sector. Continental AG slid by 1.56%, with Mercedes-Benz Group and Porsche seeing losses of 1.33% and 1.35%, respectively. BMW and Volkswagen also struggled, falling by 0.54% and 0.86%, respectively.

However, it was a bullish session for the banks. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank ended the day with gains of 1.96% and 1.18%, respectively.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

It is a quiet Thursday on the Europeaneconomic calendar with no economic indicators from the euro area to garner interest. The lack of economic indicators will continue to leave central banks in the spotlight.

After an extended period of alignment, ECB Executive Board members have divided views on policy goals beyond July. While ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane sees September as too far away, ECB hawk Isabel Schnabel sees doing too much rather than too little as the safer option.

With no economic indicators to consider, investors should monitor ECB commentary throughout the day. ECB Executive Board Members Fabio Panetta and Luis de Guindos are on the calendar to speak today. Investors should consider beyond July policy chatter that would move the dial.

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the USeconomic calendar US jobless claims and existing home sale numbers will be in focus.

The jobless claims will have more influence, with the US labor market a consideration for the Fed. An unexpected jump in jobless claims would support the Fed doves and an extended pause on monetary policy moves.

While the numbers will draw interest, we expect Fed chatter to have more influence. Fed Chair Powell will give the second day of testimony on Capitol Hill. However, barring a deviation from the Wednesday script, FOMC member commentary will likely garner more interest.

FOMC members Waller, Bowman, and Mester are on the calendar to speak today. Hawkish chatter would test buyer appetite.

DAX Technical Indicators

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bearish signals. The DAX sat above the 100-day EMA (16,008). The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A move through the 50-day EMA (16,099) would support a breakout from R1 (16,111) to give the bulls a run at R2 (16,200) and 16,250. However, a fall through the 100-day EMA (16,008) would signal a fall through S1 ($15,968) to bring S2 (15,914) into view. A move through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

DAX 220623 4 Hourly Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 16,111 S1 15,968 R2 16,200 S2 15,914 R3 16,343 S3 15,771

The DAX Futures Sees Red

Across the futures markets, DAX was down 76 points, with the Dow and NASDAQ falling by 14 and 18 points, respectively.

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

