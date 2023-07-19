DAX Set for a Bearish Open on China Economic Growth Jitters

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bullish Tuesday for the DAX, gaining 0.35% to end the day at 16,126.

US economic indicators and corporate earnings delivered much-needed support.

It is a relatively quiet Wednesday on the Europeaneconomic calendar with finalized euro area inflation numbers in focus.

It was a bullish Tuesday session for the DAX, which gained 0.35%. Reversing a 0.23% loss from Monday, the DAX ended the day at 16,126. Significantly, the DAX wrapped up the day at 16,100 for the third time in four sessions.

There were no economic indicators from China or the euro area to influence the Tuesday session. The lack of economic indicators left investor sentiment toward Fed monetary policy and corporate earnings to provide support.

In the US session, US retail sales figures supported the soft-landing theory, with US corporate earnings also providing support.

The US equity markets responded to the stats and earnings results. The NASDAQ Composite Index gained 0.76%, with the Dow and the S&P 500 rising by 1.06% and 0.71%, respectively.

US Economic Indicators and Corporate Earnings Deliver Support

DAX 190723 Daily Chart

It was a quiet day on the Europeaneconomic calendar with no economic indicators to provide direction.

The lack of economic indicators from the euro area left US economic indicators and corporate earnings to draw interest.

The latest numbers sent mixed signals. US retail sales increased by 0.2% in June versus 0.5% in May. Economists forecast retail sales to rise by 0.5%. Industrial production numbers also disappointed, falling by 0.5% in June versus a 0.5% decline in May. Economists forecast production to stall.

Despite falling short of forecasts, the retail sales figures supported the soft landing theory, with consumption rising despite the inflation and interest rate environment.

While sentiment toward the US economic outlook remains the key driver as investors erase bets on a September Fed rate hike, corporate earnings and forward guidance also need consideration.

Bank of America (BAC) beat earnings estimates on higher lending rates, with Morgan Stanley (MS) also beating analyst expectations despite a sharp fall in profits.

The Market Movers

It was a mixed session for the auto sector. Continental AG rallied by 2.51%, with Porsche and Volkswagen seeing gains of 0.64% and 0.54%, respectively. BMW also found support, rising by 0.28%, while Mercedes-Benz Group slipped by 0.07%.

However, it was a bullish session for the banks. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank saw gains of 0.13% and 0.62%, respectively.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

It is a relatively busy day ahead for the DAX. Finalized Eurozone inflation numbers for June will draw investor interest this afternoon.

ECB President Christine Lagarde and Executive Board Members have remained committed to taming inflation. However, forward guidance has shifted to data dependence beyond the summer break.

While sticky July inflation numbers should raise the bets of more rate hikes after the break, ECB members have refrained from committing to moves beyond July. However, upward revisions would put the heat on the ECB hawks to deliver more assertive forward guidance.

According to prelim figures, the Eurozone inflation rate softened from 6.1% to 5.5% in June. However, core inflation, the ECB focal point, accelerated from 5.3% to 5.4%. More hawkish chatter would weigh on the DAX.

Earlier this week, ECB Executive Board Members Joachim Nagel and Bostjan Vasle talked about sticky inflation but remained uncommitted to a September move.

It is a relatively busy day on the USeconomic calendar with the US housing sector in the spotlight. Prelim building permits and housing start numbers for June will draw interest.

A continued uptrend in permits and starts would signal optimism among home builders and strong home buyer demand. Upbeat numbers would support the theory of a soft landing despite the disappointing US retail sales and industrial production numbers. The housing sector is a litmus test of the US economy.

DAX Technical Indicators

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The DAX sat above the 50-day (15,973) and 200-day (15,859) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and longer term.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA, sending bullish signals and supporting a run at the 16,310 – 16,360 resistance band.

A DAX move through the July high of 16,209 would bring the 16,310 – 16,360 resistance band into play. However, economic indicators must be DAX-friendly to support a bullish session.

A fall through the upper level of the 16,080 – 16,000 support band would bring sub-16,000 and the 50-day EMA (15,973) into view.

The 14-4H RSI sits at 62.97, sending bullish signals. Significantly, the RSI aligns with the EMAs, supporting a breakout from the July high (16,209) to target the 16,310 – 16,360 resistance band.

DAX 190723 4 Hourly Chart

