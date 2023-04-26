DAX Set for a Bearish Open on Banking Sector Woes

FXEmpire.com -

It was a choppy Tuesday session for the DAX, which rose by 0.05% to end the day at 15,872.

The Europeaneconomic calendarwas on the light side, leaving investors to focus on European earnings ahead of the US session. UBS reported a 52% slide in net profit, weighing on bank stocks. However, better-than-expected earnings results from Daimler Truck failed to support auto stocks.

US economic indicators fueled recessionary fears, while corporate earnings delivered mixed results. However, US banking sector woes weighed on riskier assets.

On Tuesday, the NASDAQ Composite Index fell by 1.98%, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 seeing losses of 1.02% and 1.58%, respectively.

US Economic Indicators

There were no economic indicators from the euro area to influence. The lack of stats left the DAX in the hands of US consumer confidence and housing sector data.

The CB Consumer Confidence Index fell from 104.2 to 101.3 in April versus a forecast of 104.0. In April, the Expectations Index fell from 74.0 to 68.1, while the Present Situation Index rose from 148.9 to 151.1.

Significantly, the Expectations Index remained below 80, signaling a recession within the year.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) slumped by 9.99% in response to earnings results and a bleak outlook, adding to the bearish mood.

News of sliding deposits at First Republic Bank (FRC) reignited fears of a banking crisis, while earnings from Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) delivered better than expected results.

The influence of consumer confidence, United Parcel Service (UPS), and First Republic Bank (FRC) news on sentiment toward Fed monetary policy was evident.

According to the CME FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike fell from 90.5% to 76.1% on Tuesday. Significantly, the chances of a June hike declined from 24.7% to 9.2%.

Earlier in the day, ECB chatter drew attention and raised awareness of the ECB’s concerns relating to monetary policy and the banking sector.

On Tuesday, ECB Executive Board member Andrea Enria said the ECB was collating data from the euro area’s top lenders to get a clearer picture of unrealized losses stemming from the aggressive policy maneuvers to combat inflation.

Enria had this to say on the matter,

“So, the information that we are gathering right now will enable us to have a better, more granular picture on interest rate risk in the banking book… that will enable us also to do some sensitivity analysis.”

The Market Movers

It was a mixed day for the auto sector. Continental and Porsche saw losses of 1.44% and 1.65%, respectively, with Volkswagen falling by 1.03%.

Mercedes-Benz Group saw a modest 0.19% loss, while BMW bucked the trend, rising by 0.28%.

However, it was a bearish session for the banks. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank ended the day down by 2.87% and 3.83%, respectively.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

It is a relatively quiet day ahead on the euro area economic calendar. German consumer sentiment figures will be in focus this morning.

With inflation a central bank bugbear, lackluster consumer spending would weigh on the outlook for euro area economic growth. However, a pickup in consumer confidence would deliver early support.

Economists forecast the GfK German Consumer Climate Indicator to rise from -29.5 to -27.9 in May. While weaker-than-expected numbers would weigh on the DAX, they are unlikely to dictate the next ECB interest rate decision, with core inflation the focal point.

With investors focused on inflation and central banks, ECB member chatter will move the dial. ECB Executive Board members Andrea Enria, Luis de Guindos, and Anneli Tuominen are on the calendar to speak today.

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. US core durable goods orders and goods trade data will draw interest. However, we expect the core durable goods orders to garner greater interest.

Recent manufacturing sector economic indicators have disappointed. A larger-than-expected fall in core durable goods orders would fuel recessionary fears.

There is no Fed commentary to influence market sentiment with the Fed in the blackout period.

US earnings will also be in focus. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) and The Boeing Company (BA) are among the US list companies to deliver earnings results. Following the First Republic Bank news, banking related-news updates will also draw interest.

DAX Technical Indicators

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 15,911 S1 15,814 R2 15,950 S2 15,756 R3 16,047 S3 15,659

The DAX has to avoid the 15,872 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 15,911. A move through the Tuesday high of 15,892 would send a bullish signal. However, the DAX would need US economic indicators, corporate earnings, and central bank commentary to support a breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 15,950 and resistance at 16,000. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 16,047.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 15,814 into play. However, barring a flight to safety, the DAX should avoid the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 15,756. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 15,659.

DAX 260423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The DAX sits above the 50-day EMA (15,702). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA (15,702) would support a breakout from R1 (15,911) to give the bulls a run at R2 (15,950) and 16,000. However, a risk-off event would deliver a fall through S1 (15,814) to bring S2 (15,756) and the 50-day EMA (15,702) into view. A fall through the 50-day (15,702) would signal a near-term bullish trend reversal.

The DAX Futures Sees Red

DAX 260423 4 Hourly Chart

Looking at the futures markets, DAX was down 81 points, while the NASDAQ mini was up by 163. The Dow mini rose by 41.

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.