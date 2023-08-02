DAX Set for a Bearish Open as the Mood Turns Sour

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bearish Tuesday for the DAX, falling 1.26% to end the day at 16,240.

Manufacturing PMI numbers from China and the euro area sent the DAX into the deep red.

The European and US calendars will draw interest again today. Employment market numbers and corporate earnings will influence.

Manufacturing sector PMI numbers from China, euro area member states, and the Eurozone weighed on investor sentiment.

Manufacturing sector PMI numbers from China, euro area member states, and the Eurozone weighed on investor sentiment.

After disappointing NBS private sector PMI numbers from Monday, the all-important Caixin Manufacturing PMI drew interest on Tuesday. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI slipped from 50.5 to 49.2 in July. Weak domestic and overseas demand weighed on production. Economists forecast the PMI to decline to 50.3.

It was also a bearish session for the US markets, with investors locking in profits after solid gains.

It was a busy session on the earnings calendar, with Caterpillar (CAT), Uber (UBER), and Pfizer (PFE) in the spotlight. Caterpillar enjoyed a breakout session on second-quarter profit, while Pfizer and Uber saw red on missed earnings.

The Dow rose by 0.20%. However, the NASDAQ Composite Index and the S&P 500 saw losses of 0.43% and 0.27%, respectively.

Economic Indicators Send the DAX South

DAX 020823 Daily Chart

It was a busy Tuesday session on the Europeaneconomic calendar Manufacturing sector PMIs for euro area member states and the Eurozone weighed.

The Eurozone manufacturing PMI fell from 43.4 to a 38-month low of 42.7 in July, with the German manufacturing sector a significant drag. The German manufacturing PMI tumbled to 38.8, its lowest since May 2020, which coincided with the COVID-19 lockdown.

From Tuesday US session, the all-important US ISM Manufacturing PMI remained below 50, rising from 46.0 to 46.4 in July. With the US Jobs Report out on Friday, the JOLTs Job Openings Report was also a drag. Job openings fell from 9.616 million to 9.582 million in June, the lowest since 9.483 million in May 2021.

The Market Movers

It was a mixed session for the auto sector. BMW slid by 5.39%, with Mercedes-Benz Group falling by 2.37%. Porsche and Volkswagen saw losses of 0.74% and 0.46%, respectively, while Continental AG bucked the bearish trend, gaining 1.16%.

It was a bearish session for the banks. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank fell by 0.23% and 0.69%, respectively.

BMW led the way down after warning about higher expenses to develop EVs.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

After bearish manufacturing sector PMIs from Tuesday, the Spanish economy will be in the spotlight again. Economists forecast a 20.0k fall in unemployment after a 50.3k side in June.

Stable labor market conditions across the euro area have supported consumption and the services sector amidst the manufacturing sector slump. However, weak numbers would align with the more pessimistic economic outlook, which could influence the DAX as investors turn cautious.

Eying the USeconomic calendar ADP nonfarm employment numbers for July are in focus. While the latest US CPI Report eased bets on a September Fed rate hike, tighter labor market conditions would support a further pickup in wage growth and drive demand-fueled inflation. Economists forecast a 188k increase. In June, the ADP reported a 497 surge.

Beyond theeconomic calendar corporate earnings will also influence. Siemens Healthineers and Hugo Boss are among the big names on the DAX, with CVS Healthcare and Kraft Heinz Company on the US earnings calendar.

DAX Technical Indicators

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The DAX sat above the 50-day (16,190) and 200-day (15,963) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and longer term.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA, sending bullish price signals and supporting a run at the 16,310 – 16,360 resistance band.

A DAX move through the 16,310 – 16,360 resistance band would give the bulls a run at the Monday ATH of 16,529. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA (16,190) would bring the 16,080 – 16,000 support band into play.

The 14-4H RSI sits at 47.10, signaling bearish sentiment, with selling pressure overweighing buying pressure. Significantly, the RSI suggests a fall through the 50-day EMA (16,190) to bring the 16,080 – 16,000 support band into play.

DAX 020823 4-Hourly Chart

