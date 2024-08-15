DAX Rises As Yields Dip On Fed Rate Cut Bets

(RTTNews) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday, Treasury yields dipped, and the euro held steady above $1.10 as signs of slowing U.S. producer and consumer price inflation hinted at a potential Fed rate cut at the central bank's September policy meeting.

Investors shrugged off mixed economic activity data from China and eyed U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales and industrial production later in the day for more insights about the health of the world's largest economy.

The benchmark DAX was up 62 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,947 after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.

In corporate news, renewable energy producer Encavis was marginally higher after reaffirming its operational guidance for 2024.

