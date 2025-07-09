Markets

DAX Rises Sharply On US-EU Trade Deal Hopes

July 09, 2025 — 07:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks climbed up on Wednesday, lifting the benchmark DAX to a one-month high, as expectations of a US-European Union deal helped underpin sentiment.

The Financial Times reported that European Union negotiators are closing in on a trade deal with the U.S. that would cement higher tariffs than those granted to the U.K.

The DAX was up 262.91 points or 1.09% at 24,456.02 a little while ago.

Siemens is up 3.3%. BASF is rising 2.3%, while Allianz, Deutsche Bank, Continental, Heidelberg Materials and BMW are up 1.8 to 2%.

Munich RE, Mercedes-Benz, Brenntag, Daimler Truck Holding, Siemens Healthineers, RWE and Hannover Rueck are advancing 1 to 1.5%. Zalando, Beiersdorf, E.ON, Henkel, Merck, Fresenius and Bayer are also notably higher.

Shares of military vehicle parts maker Renk Group AG are up 6% amid reports that the military vehicle parts maker is considering options for civilian industrial business.

Porsche is declining 2.3%. Commerzbank, Fresenius Medical Care, Vonovia and Deutsche Telekom are down 0.2 to 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.