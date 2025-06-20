DAX Rises As Sentiment Improves

(RTTNews) - The DAX benchmark that tracks the performance of the 40 largest companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange rebounded on Friday in the wake of renewed hopes of a diplomatic solution to the raging Middle East crisis.

The index is currently trading 0.85 percent higher at 23,252.44, versus the previous close of 23,056.71. The day's trading ranged between a high of 23,178.50 and a low of 23,316.89.

In the 40-scrip index, only Symrise is trading in the overnight red zone. Close to 14 of the scrips have rallied more than a percent.

Porsche topped with overnight gains of 1.9 percent. Infineon Technologies also rallied 1.6 percent.

Waning safe-haven demand following the relief on the warfront dragged down the greenback and the Dollar Index close to a quarter percent to 98.55. Amidst the dollar's weakness, the EUR/USD pair rallied 0.29 percent. It is currently at 1.1530 after ranging between 1.1535 and 1.1490. The EUR/GBP pair has edged up 0.09 percent to 0.8545. The EUR/JPY pair has increased 0.22 percent to 167.57.

While mixed trend prevailed in global bond markets, ten-year German bond yields eased 0.04 percent overnight to 2.5170 percent. The yield which was at 2.5180 percent at the previous close ranged between 2.5240 percent and 2.4870 percent in the day's trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.