News & Insights

Markets

DAX Rises On US Rate Cut Optimism

May 10, 2024 — 04:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose notably on Friday after overnight data showed a sharp rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims, stoking optimism the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year.

The dollar and bond yields dipped, reflecting investors' expectations that the Fed may cut interest rates in September or November.

Markets now eagerly await next week's April U.S. producer price index (PPI) and the consumer price index (CPI) for signs that inflation has resumed its downward trend towards the Fed's 2 percent target rate.

The benchmark DAX was up 129 points, or 0.7 percent, at 18,815 after rallying 1 percent the previous day.

Online retailer Zalando jumped over 3 percent as Berenberg upgraded its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.