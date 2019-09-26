DAX Rises On Trade Talk Optimism

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Thursday as investors welcomed positive comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on China trade talks and a forward-looking measure of German consumer confidence reversed three months of falls earlier in the year, helped by the ECB moves to boost growth in the region.

China's commerce ministry said today that Beijing and Washington are in close communication about the next round of talks in October, according to Reuters.

German consumer sentiment is set to improve in October as stimulus measures announced by the European Central Bank boosted the propensity to buy, survey data from market research group GfK showed.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 9.9 in October from 9.7 in September. The score was forecast to drop to 9.6.

Markets shrugged off a Bloomberg report suggesting that the World Trade Organization will authorize the U.S. to impose tariffs on nearly $8 billion of European goods.

The benchmark DAX was up 69 points, or 0.57 percent, at 12,303 after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Metro AG advanced 0.7 percent after saying it plans to divest the hypermarket business, resulting reduced company size.

Chemical distributor Brenntag slid half a percent as it appointed Christian Kohlpaintner as chief executive officer and member of the Management Board, effective 1st January 2020.

Technology company GEA Group edged up slightly after reiterating its business outlook for fiscal 2019.

