DAX Rises On Recovery Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Tuesday as global economies continue the gradual reopening process. The German government wants to lift a travel warning for tourist visits to 31 European countries from mid-June if the Covid-19 situation allow.

Investors also cheered survey results from market research group GfK showing that German consumer confidence is set to recover marginally in June.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to -18.9 in June from -23.1 in May. The score was expected to improve to -18.3.

Among components of the indicator, economic and income expectations, as well as propensity to buy, all logged a slight increase.

The benchmark DAX rose by 66 points, or 0.58 percent, to 11,457 after climbing 2.9 percent in the previous session.

Lufthansa shares soared 5 percent to extend gains from the previous session after the German government agreed a 9 billion-euro ($9.8 billion) bailout for the airline.

Automotive parts supplier HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA surged 6.5 percent. The company said it will recognize non-cash impairments of about 500 million euros in the fourth quarter.

Payments company Wirecard AG declined 1.5 percent after postponing the publication of its 2019 annual results for the third time this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.