Markets

DAX Rises On Powell Comments

February 08, 2023 — 03:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that "disinflation has begun" but is going to take time.

The benchmark DAX rose 72 points, or half a percent, to 15,393 after declining 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

Tech stocks traded higher, with Infineon rising 1 percent.

Utility E. ON advanced 1.7 percent after saying it likely exceeded its own profit outlook in 2022.

Siemens Energy gained 1.2 percent, a day after lowering guidance for 2023.

Reinsurer Hannover Re rose 1.2 percent despite reporting renewed premium volume slightly below the previous year.

Asian stocks ended on a mixed note earlier today as lingering U.S.-China tensions offset investor optimism over an easing of U.S. rate hikes.

U.S. stock futures dipped slightly after President Joe Biden called for a new minimum tax targeting billionaires in his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.