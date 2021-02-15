DAX Rises On Hopes Of Faster Economic Recovery

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged higher on Monday as U.S. President Joe Biden's push for the $1.9 trillion fiscal aid and a gradual slowdown in coronavirus infections raised hopes of a rapid economic recovery.

The benchmark DAX rose 41 points, or 0.3 percent, to 14,090 after closing up 0.1 percent on Friday.

Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rose between half a percent and 1.3 percent as Japan's Nissan Motor confirmed plans for its next generation of small vans for customers in Europe.

Shares of United Internet AG advanced 1.6 percent and its unit 1&1 Drillisch AG surged as much as 5.3 percent after the companies reported higher fiscal 2020 revenues and issued positive outlook for fiscal 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.