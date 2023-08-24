DAX Rises On Hopes Of ECB Rate Pause

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Thursday as retreating U.S. Treasury yields weakened the dollar and boosted appetite for riskier assets.

Stellar earnings from chip maker Nvidia and increasing prospects of the European Central Bank keeping rates unchanged in September also underpinned sentiment.

The benchmark DAX was up 104 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,833 after edging up 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Fielmann added 1.5 percent. The eyewear and hearing aid company backed its FY23 outlook after posting a higher net profit for the second quarter.

CTS Eventim, which specializes in event organization, rose nearly 2 percent after reporting a rise in first-half normalized EBITDA and revenue.

