News & Insights

Markets

DAX Rises On Hopes Of ECB Rate Pause

August 24, 2023 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Thursday as retreating U.S. Treasury yields weakened the dollar and boosted appetite for riskier assets.

Stellar earnings from chip maker Nvidia and increasing prospects of the European Central Bank keeping rates unchanged in September also underpinned sentiment.

The benchmark DAX was up 104 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,833 after edging up 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Fielmann added 1.5 percent. The eyewear and hearing aid company backed its FY23 outlook after posting a higher net profit for the second quarter.

CTS Eventim, which specializes in event organization, rose nearly 2 percent after reporting a rise in first-half normalized EBITDA and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.