DAX Rises On Hopes Of A Softer Fed Stance

March 22, 2023 — 05:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The DAX benchmark of the Frankfurt bourse moved higher on Wednesday, amidst the positive sentiment generated by the recent assurances of Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary. Hopes that the Fed would tone down its aggressive stance also supported. However, the spurt in inflation in the U.K. capped gains.

The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 15,234.75, up 0.26 percent on an overnight basis. The day's trading has been within the range of 15,167.65 and 15,242.25.

Only 16 scrips in the 40-scrip index are trading in overnight negative territory. Covestro has gained more than 2 percent. Siemens Healthineers, Siemens, Henkel, Porsche, E.ON, BASF, Porsche Automobil Holding and Mercedes Benz Group have all gained more than 1 percent.

Vonovia declined more than 3 percent followed by Deutsche Telekom which dropped 1.3 percent.

The EUR/USD pair has gained 0.18 percent to trade at 1.0786.

The ten-year bond yield has increased 1.38 percent to 2.3085%, versus 2.2770 at the previous close.

