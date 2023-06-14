DAX Rises On Fed Policy Optimism

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Wednesday amid expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve leaving interest rates unchanged after a two-day policy meeting later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was up 68 points, or 0.4 percent, at 16,298 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Banks traded mixed, with Commerzbank trading little changed while Deutsche Bank edged up 0.6 percent.

Footwear conglomerate Puma edged up slightly. The company announced a reorganization to improve alignment across key business categories.

Machinery manufacturer Heidelberger Druckmaschinen slumped 4 percent after issuing a cautious outlook for the new financial year.

Construction equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson jumped 5.6 percent after saying it aims to grow revenue by 78 percent by 2030 and increase profitability.

