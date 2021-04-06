DAX Rises On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose notably on Tuesday as economic recovery hopes underpinned sentiment and helped offset China credit concerns.

The People's Bank of China has reportedly asked the country's major banks to curtail loan growth for the rest of this year, Bloomberg reported.

The banks were told to keep loan growth stable and reasonable amid fears about bubbles in the property and financial markets.

Growth optimism prevails after data showed the U.S. economy created the most jobs in seven months in March, beating expectations.

Closer home, Sentix's index for the euro zone climbed to 13.1 from 5.0 in March.

The benchmark DAX rose 123 points, or 0.8 percent, to 15,230, with cyclicals leading the surge.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsch Bank rose 0.7 percent and half a percent, respectively while automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were up between 0.8 percent and 1.8 percent.

