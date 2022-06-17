Markets

DAX Rises On China Stimulus Hopes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Friday after China's cabinet vowed to act decisively in ramping up support for the ailing economy.

Authorities will seize the window of opportunity and "decisively enhance the strength (of policy), roll out all policy measures that are needed to stabilize the economy", the cabinet was quoted as saying after a regular meeting.

Investors were also reacting to comments by U.S. President Joe Biden to The Associated Press on Thursday that he saw reasons for optimism about the economy. A recession is "not inevitable," Biden said.

The benchmark DAX jumped 137 points, or 1.1 percent, to 13,175 after losing 3.3 percent the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular