DAX Rises On Brexit Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Wednesday after a report that a Brexit trade deal could be struck later in the day.

Political editor Robert Peston said a trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union is possible on Wednesday after progress in talks on fishing rights.

The EU is making a "final push" to strike a trade deal with Britain, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday before meeting EU ambassadors in Brussels.

I'm still reasonably optimistic but there's no news to report to you this morning," British Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News as major differences still remain between the U.K. and European Union and the outstanding issues on fisheries are proving "very difficult" to overcome.

The benchmark DAX rose 74 points, or 0.6 percent, to 13,492 after rallying 1.3 percent in the previous session.

Daimler rallied 2.5 percent after business newspaper Handelsblatt reported the luxury carmaker is planning an initial public offering (IPO) of Daimler Trucks in late 2021.

