DAX Rises On Brexit Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Tuesday after EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that a deal with Britain over the terms of their divorce could be reached this week.

Barnier, however, struck a cautiously upbeat note, saying more tough talks are still needed.

According to Irish broadcaster RTE, the United Kingdom would make new Brexit proposals today in a last-ditch bid to secure a Brexit deal.

The benchmark DAX was up 36 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,522 after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Cloud and ICT provider QSC rallied 2 percent after it reported sequential rise in Q3 revenue, following the sale of its telecommunications subsidiary Plusnet.

Wirecard shares plunged as much as 18 percent. According to the Financial Times, the financial services provider had appeared to fraudulently inflate sales and profits at businesses in Dubai and Ireland.

In economic releases, the German ZEW economic sentiment index for October came in at -22.8 as compared to -27.0 expected.

The Euro-zone ZEW economic sentiment indicator for October arrived at -23.5 vs. -33.0 expected.

