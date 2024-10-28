News & Insights

DAX Rises As Middle East Tensions Ease

October 28, 2024 — 04:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks were modestly higher on Monday ahead of a busy week for earnings and economic data releases.

German consumer price inflation data, flash GDP numbers and employment data are due later in the week.

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos' speech is awaited later in the day, with investors looking for clues on how aggressively the European Central Bank will cut interest rates going forward.

Meanwhile, Middle East tensions eased somewhat after Israel's strikes on Iran had avoided the country's energy infrastructure and Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei signaled a measured response.

The benchmark DAX was up 54 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,517 after rising 0.1 percent on Friday.

