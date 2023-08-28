DAX Rises Led By Banks

(RTTNews) - German stocks opened higher on Monday amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be able to hold interest rates steady in September.

The benchmark DAX was up 101 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,732 after finishing marginally higher on Friday.

Banks rallied, with Commerzbank rising 1.4 percent and Deutsche Bank adding more than 2 percent, after ECB president Christine Lagarde on Friday called for higher-for-longer interest rates to achieve the central bank's key objective of bringing inflation back to its 2 percent target.

China-exposed automakers were rising, with BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen all gaining around half a percent, after China announced new measures to its struggling stock market.

