Markets

DAX Rises Despite Trump Proposing New Tariffs

September 26, 2025 — 06:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The German market is modestly higher Friday afternoon with investors picking up stocks despite Trump administration's announcement of a new round of tariffs that will take effect from October 1st.

The U.S. President has announced that he will impose import tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs, kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, upholstered furniture, and heavy trucks.

Investors are awaiting the crucial U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure data due later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was up 93.86 points or 0.4% at 23,615.28 a little while ago.

Munich RE is rising more than 3%. Siemens is up nearly 2% and Allianz is gaining 1.7%. Hannover Rueck, Siemens Healthineers, Brenntag and Mercedes-Benz are advancing by 1 to 1.3%.

Heidelberg Materials, BMW, Siemens Energy, Fresenius Medical Care, Deutsche Bank, RWE and Fresenius are up with moderate gains.

Daimler Truck Holding is down 3.2%. Zalando is down with a loss of about 2.1% and Infineon Technologies is down 1.8%. Volkswagen, Merck, SAP, GEA Group and Rheinmetall are down 0.6 to 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.