DAX Rises As Virus Worries Abate

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Monday as worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant eased, with a South African health official saying that the variant caused mild infections.

Elsewhere, top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told CNN that scientists need more information before drawing conclusions about Omicron's severity.

The benchmark DAX climbed 124 points, or 0.8 percent, to 15,294 after losing 0.6 percent on Friday.

In economic releases, German factory orders declined sharply in October, data released by Destatis showed earlier in the day.

Factory orders decreased 6.9 percent month-on-month in October, reversing a 1.8 percent rise in September. Economists had forecast a moderate fall of 0.5 percent. On a yearly basis, factory orders dropped 1 percent, in contrast to the 10.3 percent rise a month ago.

