DAX Rises As Virus Fears Ease

(RTTNews) - German stocks were modestly higher on Friday, as fears around the Omicron variant abated and investors looked ahead to the release of the U.S. monthly jobs data for additional clues to stimulus tapering and interest rate rises.

The benchmark DAX rose 56 points, or 0.4 percent, to 15,319 after losing 1.4 percent in the previous session.

Nordex gained half a percent after securing a deal to supply 67 turbines for the 300MW El Sauz onshore wind farm in the U.S. state of Texas.

Copper producer Aurubis soared 7.2 percent after reporting a 60 percent jump in full-year operating earnings.

Insurer Allianz gained 1.3 percent after raising its mid-term targets and announcing a new dividend policy.

Airline Lufthansa jumped 3 percent despite fresh curbs in Germany, Netherlands and elsewhere to prevent the spread of the new variant.

