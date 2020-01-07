DAX Rises As US-Iran Tensions Ebb

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as U.S.-Iran tensions eased and investors shifted their focus to the monthly U.S. jobs report due on Friday, which could offer some clues on the world's largest economy and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path into 2020.

On the trade front, the "Phase One" of the U.S.-China trade agreement is expected to be signed in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 15.

The benchmark DAX was up 111 points, or 0.85 percent, at 13,237 after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.

In economic releases, Germany's construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in nine months in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed today.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.8 in December from 52.5 in November. This was the highest score since March. The overall improvement was driven by strong increase in homebuilding.

Residential project work grew for the fourth month in a row and to the greatest extent since March.

