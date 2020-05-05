DAX Rises As Lockdowns Ease

(RTTNews) - German stocks were rising on Tuesday after several countries across Europe and the Middle East eased lockdown restrictions.

Meanwhile, Germany's top court has ruled that the European Central Bank's mass bond-buying to stabilize the eurozone partly violates the German constitution.

German judges gave the ECB three months' time to adopt a new decision that demonstrates in a comprehensible and substantiated manner that the monetary policy objectives pursued by the ECB are not disproportionate.

The benchmark DAX was up 118 points, or 1.12 percent, at 10,585 after tumbling 3.6 percent in the previous session.

SAP shares were moving lower. The enterprise software vendor said it has identified that some of its cloud products do not meet one or several contractually agreed or statutory IT security standards at present. At the same time, it does not believe that any customer data has been compromised as a result of these issues.

Luxury fashion house Hugo Boss plunged 4 percent. After posting a loss in the first quarter, the company said it expects the impact of the coronavirus pandemic to get worse before it gets better.

Hi-tech equipment manufacturer Manz soared 8 percent after its first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes improved significantly to 3.5 million euros from previous year's 0.6 million euros.

Similarly, real estate company Vonovia rallied 5 percent after reporting a rise in first-quarter profit and backing its full-year outlook.

Meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh surged 7 percent after raising its 2020 forecast.

