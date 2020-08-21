DAX Rises As Investors Digest PMI Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged higher on Friday after a survey showed German manufacturing continued to improve in August in terms of trends in output and new orders.

The composite PMI dropped to 53.7 from 55.3 in July as activity in the services sector came close to stalling in the month, with the corresponding index declining to 50.8 from 55.6.

IHS Markit's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, dropped to 53.7 from 55.3 in July.

The benchmark DAX was up 34 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,863 after losing 1.1 percent the previous day.

Travel and leisure stocks were moving higher, with airline Lufthansa rising 0.7 percent and tourism company TUI AG adding 2.2 percent.

