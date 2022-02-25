DAX Rises As Global Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The German DAX index on Friday gained more than a percent to recoup a small portion of the 4 percent dip recorded on Thursday when the Russian invasion of Ukraine spooked investors. Global stocks also rallied tracking the uptick in Wall Street late on Thursday.

The forty-scrip index is currently trading at 14,200.10, with a gain of 148 points. The day's trading has been within the range of 14024.60 and 14249.99.

MTU Aero Engines has gained more than 3.33 percent overnight closely followed by RWE which has gained 3.32 percent. Merck is higher by 2.72 percent.

Delivery Hero has declined more than 6 percent. BASF has declined by 5.42 percent. Covestro has dropped more than 4 percent.

Volkswagen is the most active scrip with a turnover of 4.17 million euros. The scrip has gained around half a percent.

The EURUSD pair hovered around 1.1183, 0.07 percent lower than the closing level at Thursday, as the Dollar Index edged down to 97.12 from 97.14 on Thursday.

The ten-year bond yield has increased by 1.48 percent to 0.1715 versus 0.1690 percent on Thursday.

Meanwhile data showed that the German economy contracted by 0.3% on quarter in fourth quarter of 2021, lower than the initial estimates which had indicated a 0.7% fall. In fiscal 2021, the German economy expanded 2.9 percent, versus preliminary estimates of 2.8 percent.

