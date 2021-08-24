DAX Rises As GDP Rebounds

(RTTNews) - German stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday after latest data showed Germany's economy grew at a faster than expected pace in the second quarter, underpinned by domestic demand.

Gross domestic product grew a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.6 percent from the first quarter, when output decreased 2.0 percent, Destatis reported.

An increase of 1.5 percent was estimated initially. In the second quarter of 2020, GDP fell 10 percent amid the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP grew 9.8 percent in the second quarter after a 3.3 percent fall in the first quarter. Growth was estimated as 9.2 percent in the flash estimate.

As the lockdown restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic were increasingly relaxed, consumption picked up.

The benchmark DAX edged up 38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,890 after ending 0.3 percent higher the previous day.

Travel and leisure stocks were moving higher, with airline Lufthansa up 1.8 percent.

