Markets

DAX Rises As Fed Hike Bets Ease

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Friday after U.S. producer price gains slowed in July, adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes going forward.

The benchmark DAX climbed 83 points, or 0.6 percent, to 13,777 after closing marginally lower in the previous session.

Shopping center investor Deutsche EuroShop slumped 5.6 percent after reporting flat revenue for the first half of 2022.

Freenet, a telecommunications and web content provider, added 1.6 percent after lifting its FY EBITDA outlook.

Knorr-Bremse gave up 2.8 percent. The manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles reported that its operating EBIT for the first half of 2022 declined to 365 million euros from the prior year's 495 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular