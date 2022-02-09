Markets

DAX Rises As Exports Jump Unexpectedly

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Wednesday, with a strong session on Wall Street overnight and upbeat exports data helping underpin investor sentiment.

German exports increased unexpectedly in December, data released by Destatis revealed earlier in the day.

Exports were up 0.9 percent month-on-month in December. Although this was weaker than the 1.8 percent increase seen in November, the monthly growth confounded the expected fall of 0.2 percent. On a yearly basis, exports advanced 15.6 percent.

The benchmark DAX climbed 132 points, or 0.9 percent, to 15,377 after closing 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.

Optical products company Jenoptik rallied 2.3 percent after its preliminary total revenue for fiscal year 2021 rose to 895 million euros from prior year's 767.2 million euros.

Siemens Energy gained 1.3 percent. After posting a 240 million euro ($274 million) first-quarter net loss, the company said it expects sharp improvement in net profit in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular