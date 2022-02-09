DAX Rises As Exports Jump Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Wednesday, with a strong session on Wall Street overnight and upbeat exports data helping underpin investor sentiment.

German exports increased unexpectedly in December, data released by Destatis revealed earlier in the day.

Exports were up 0.9 percent month-on-month in December. Although this was weaker than the 1.8 percent increase seen in November, the monthly growth confounded the expected fall of 0.2 percent. On a yearly basis, exports advanced 15.6 percent.

The benchmark DAX climbed 132 points, or 0.9 percent, to 15,377 after closing 0.2 percent higher in the previous session.

Optical products company Jenoptik rallied 2.3 percent after its preliminary total revenue for fiscal year 2021 rose to 895 million euros from prior year's 767.2 million euros.

Siemens Energy gained 1.3 percent. After posting a 240 million euro ($274 million) first-quarter net loss, the company said it expects sharp improvement in net profit in 2022.

