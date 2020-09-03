DAX Rises As Dollar Gains Further

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session as the euro continued to weaken and a survey showed activity in the country's services sector expanded for the second month running.

IHS Markit's final services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 52.5 from its 13-month high of 55.6 in July. However, that was higher than a flash reading of 50.8 and marked the second month in a row that the index stood above the 50 mark.

The final composite PMI covering both the services and manufacturing sectors dropped to 54.4 from 55.3 in the previous month. That was higher than the flash figure of 53.7.

The benchmark DAX jumped 197 points, or 1.5 percent, to 13,441 after rallying 2.1 percent the previous day.

SAP SE shares rose over 1 percent. The Competition and Markets Authority has launched its merger inquiry regarding the anticipated acquisition by Sinch of the SAP Digital Interconnect Unit from SAP.

Siemens Healthineers tumbled 3.6 percent after raising 2.73 billion euros ($3.22 billion) from a share sale to help finance its planned takeover of U.S. peer Varian.

