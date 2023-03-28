Markets

DAX Rises As Bank Worries Ease

March 28, 2023 — 04:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - German stocks opened higher on Tuesday as worries about the banking sector eased following a buyout deal for the deposits and loans of the failed Silicon Valley Bank.

The benchmark DAX was up 57 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,184 after climbing 1.1 percent on Monday.

Lender Commerzbank rallied 1.4 percent while Deutsche Bank shares fell 0.9 percent after recent volatility.

Drug discovery firm Evotec rose 0.6 percent after reporting a 22 percent rise in FY preliminary revenues.

Commercial kitchen supplier Rational AG tumbled 3.5 percent despite posting a significant rise in fiscal year 2022 revenue.

Construction equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson rose about 1 percent after saying it expects demand to remain high in 2023.

