DAX Rises Amid Signs Of Economic Reopening

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Tuesday amid encouraging signs that many European countries are reopening factories and construction sites.

Closer home, Germany's economy minister on Monday urged the country's 16 federal states to be careful in lifting lockdown restrictions to avoid the outbreak spreading further.

The benchmark DAX rose by 65 points, or 0.61 percent, to 10,725 after rallying 3.1 percent the previous day.

Continental AG gained about 1 percent. The automotive parts manufacturing company said that its preliminary results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 are above its prior expectations and current analyst expectations.

Symrise AG, a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, fell over 2 percent after its Q1 revenue missed estimates.

Payment company Wirecard plunged as much as 19 percent. The company said that a KPMG report into its accounting practices wasn't able to obtain all the data it needed to confirm past revenues.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.