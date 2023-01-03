DAX Rises Ahead Of Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Tuesday as investors awaited consumer price data expected to confirm the gradual easing that started last month.

Official data released earlier today showed Germany's unemployment rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in November. The number of people out of work decreased 6,500 from October to 1.32 million.

On an unadjusted basis, there were 1.25 million unemployed in November.

The unemployment data for December is due from the Federal Labour Agency later today. The benchmark DAX jumped 93 points, or 0.7 percent, to 14,163 after rallying 1.1 percent the previous day.

Brenntag shares surged nearly 5 percent. The chemicals distributor said that it has decided to terminate preliminary discussions with Univar Solutions (UNVR) for a potential acquisition.

