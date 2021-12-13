DAX Rises Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

(RTTNews) - German stocks were notably higher on Monday after economists said U.S. inflation will peak in December and January amid improving supply chains.

The S&P 500 hit a record high on Friday after U.S. inflation data matched market expectations.

Closer home, German wholesale prices grew the most since 1962 in November driven by higher prices for raw materials and intermediate goods, data released by Destatis showed.

Wholesale prices increased 16.6 percent year-on-year in November, after climbing 15.2 percent in October. This was the fastest inflation since 1962.

On a monthly basis, wholesale price growth eased to 1.3 percent from 1.6 percent in October.

Investors also awaited a slew of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve meeting that could potentially include an early end to U.S. policy stimulus.

The benchmark DAX climbed 116 points, or 0.7 percent, to 15,739 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.

