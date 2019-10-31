DAX Rises After Fed Cuts Rates

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose slightly on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage point, as widely expected, and the Bank of Japan signaled further monetary easing going forward.

The benchmark DAX was up 26 points, or 0.2 percent, at 12,936 after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

Dialogue Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies were moving lower despite Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International forecasting a rise in fourth-quarter sales.

Professional kitchen specialist Rational AG jumped 6 percent. The company backed its FY view after reporting a 14 percent rise in profit after taxes for nine months.

In economic releases, Germany retail sales grew at a faster pace in September, data from Destatis revealed.

Driven by non-food product sales, turnover in retail trade increased 3.4 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.1 percent rise in August. The rate came in line with expectations.

Elsewhere, Asian markets ended on a mixed note after the release of weak Chinese data.

Investors also digested news that Chile has cancelled the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit scheduled to be held in Santiago in mid-November, citing violent protests across the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were due to meet at the summit to discuss and possibly sign phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal.

Trading in U.S. stock futures indicate a positive start later in the day.

