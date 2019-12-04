DAX Rises After China Data

(RTTNews) - German shares advanced on Wednesday even as underlying sentiment remained cautious amid increased global uncertainties.

Traders hunted for bargains after data showed activity in China's services sector accelerated to a seven-month high in November, hinting at short-term stabilization in the world's second-largest economy.

The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China rose to 53.5 last month, the quickest pace since April, from 51.1 in October.

The benchmark DAX was up 0.6 percent at 13,068 after edging up 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

Trade-sensitive automakers such as BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were up between half a percent and 1.2 percent.

Chipmakers Infineon Technologies gained 1 percent as investors cheered an upbeat earnings forecast from U.S. peer Microchip Technology.

Vonovia shed 0.6 percent. The residential property company said that the Swedish Shareholders' Association recommended its members to accept Vonovia's offer for Hembla.

The Association stated that shareholders who choose not to tender their shares should be prepared that the liquidity in the share will be low in the future even if the Hembla share remains listed.

