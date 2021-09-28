DAX Retreats On Weak China Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell notably on Tuesday, with a surge in government bond yields and weak industrial profits data from China denting sentiment.

China's industrial profit growth decelerated to 10.1 percent in August from a year earlier, the slowest pace since last September as high commodity prices pushed up costs while constraints including virus outbreaks and a chip shortage curbed production, official data showed earlier today. That compared with a 16.4 percent increase in the previous month.

Closer home, German consumer confidence is set to improve in October, survey results from the market research group GfK showed.

The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to +0.3 points from -1.1 in September. The score was forecast to fall further to -1.5. GfK said the consumer climate has reached its highest level in almost a year and a half.

The benchmark DAX fell 138 points, or 0.9 percent, to 15,435 after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.