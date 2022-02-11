DAX Retreats On US Rate-hike Bets

Markets

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Friday as soaring U.S. inflation boosted expectations the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike interest rates.

Dovish comments from the European Central Bank chief helped to limit the downside to some extent.

The benchmark DAX dropped 132 points, or 0.9 percent, to 15,358 after ending flat with a positive bias the previous day.

Tech stocks lost ground, with Infineon Technologies falling 1.5 percent.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, a manufacturer of optical systems, slumped 6.4 percent after reporting a fall in its first-quarter earnings.

Automakers traded mixed, with BMW and Volkswagen falling around 1 percent each while Daimler, which rebranded itself as Mercedes-Benz AG, rallied 2.7 percent.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were little changed with a negative bias.

